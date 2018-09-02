Beckhoff Automation opens office in Laval, Que.

September 2, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to increase its direct sales and support presence in Canada, automation software provider Beckhoff Automation has opened a new office in Laval, Que.

“As the second Beckhoff Automation Ltd. office in Canada, the 2,223-square-foot facility…establishes an automation solution centre for Beckhoff customers in Quebec, located conveniently within driving distance from downtown Montreal and Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport,” the company said in a statement. “The facility boasts collaborative space for Beckhoff customers and employees to develop innovative automation and control projects. A dedicated training room is available for customers to increase their engineering knowledge of Beckhoff PC-based control solutions and to enhance programming expertise in areas such as PLC, motion control, safety technology, IoT connectivity and more.”

Ted Sarazin, the company’s regional sales manager for Quebec and eastern Canada, will run the day-to-day activities at the Laval facility. “We are excited about all the new opportunities that the Laval office now makes possible,” Sarazin said in the statement. “Customers across Canada, and regionally here in Quebec, have recognized the benefits of control systems that feature PC-based hardware, EtherCAT networking and TwinCAT software technology. This office location makes direct interactions with customers more efficient as we provide local product support and application engineering to help their business operations grow.”

The Canadian headquarters of Beckhoff Automation is located in Mississauga, Ont.