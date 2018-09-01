Borealis completes acquisition of Austrian plastics recycler Ecoplast

September 1, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Chemical maker Borealis AG has completed the purchase of all shares in Austria-based plastics recycler Ecoplast Kunststoffrecycling GmbH.

The financial terms of the deal – which was first announced in July – have not been disclosed.

Based in Wildon, Austria, Ecoplast processes around 35,000 tonnes of post-consumer plastic waste from households and industrial consumers every year, turning them into LDPE and HDPE recyclates, primarily but not exclusively for the plastic film market.

The purchase comes two years after Vienna, Austria-based Borealis first entered the recycling business by acquiring German plastics recycling companies MTM Plastics GmbH and MTM Cmpact GmbH.

“[The Ecoplast purchase] is a logical next step for us to expand our mechanical recycling capabilities, which are key to our sustainability and circular economy efforts,” Borealis CEO Alfred Stern said in a statement. “Borealis wants to be a provider for circular economy plastic solutions and we see Ecoplast as an important complement to MTM in Germany. MTM’s focus is on rigid, injection molding solutions. Ecoplast’s core competence is recycling flexibles from highly contaminated household and commercial waste into a product that is suitable for thin film production.”