Sanitary flange air conveyors for chemical, pharmaceutical applications

Designed to fit within existing sanitary flange piping systems and convert into a conveyor for waste, parts, and bulk materials, Exair Corp.’s Sanitary Flange Line Vac air-operated conveyor can be used to convey materials in systems that require frequent or mandatory cleaning.
Made from type 316 stainless steel to provide corrosion resistance and cleanliness, the clamp-style sanitary flanges are compatible with ISO 2852. Conveying rates are easy to control by regulating the compressed air supply pressure. No moving parts or electricity assures maintenance-free operation. The technology’s large size makes it well-suited for conveying large volumes of material over long distances, Exair said. Sanitary Flange Line Vac conveyors eject a small amount of compressed air to produce a vacuum on one end with high output flows on the other; response is instantaneous, and regulating the compressed air pressure provides infinite control of the conveying rate.
In addition to raw material conveying, possible applications include part transfer, waste/trim removal, hopper loading, filling operations, chip removal, and fibre tensioning. The Sanitary Flange Line Vac conveyors are offered in four common flange sizes: 38, 51, 64 and 76 mm.
