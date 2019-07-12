Dynamic Conveyor hires new sales manager

July 12, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Conveying system supplier Dynamic Conveyor Corp. has hired industry veteran John Stong as its new sales manager.

Stong’s experience and background includes several years of sales leadership in the industrial machine manufacturing industry, Dynamic Conveyor said in a statement.

Headquartered in Norton Shores, Mich., Dynamic Conveyor is a privately-owned company that has been offering conveyor solutions to industry since 1991. The company is known for its DynaCon and DynaClean series conveyor systems.