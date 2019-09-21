Feeder for continuous processing

September 21, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Coperion K-Tron, part of Coperion’s equipment and systems division, has added the new QT35 to its K3-PH brand of feeders.

The design is suited for multi-feeder clustering in a variety of continuous processes, including direct compression, continuous extrusion, wet and dry granulation, and continuous coating, as well as traditional batch processes. The design features a modular concept with a reduced overall footprint enabled by a smaller D4 platform scale, which uses the company’s Smart Force Transducer (SFT) weighing technology. The modular concept also features a drive using a servo-motor, which helps reduce the overall footprint and offers a larger turndown range, including low feed rates. Electronic functions include linearization, temperature compensation, and a digital low-pass filter to reduce the effect of plant vibration. The digital design eliminates the need for calibration.

Depending on the application, the QT35 can be outfitted with a variety of ancillary options including the innovative ActiFlow bulk solids activator; a material flow aid for feeding difficult materials; and Electronic Pressure Compensation, a unique instrumentation package that can optimize feeder performance in continuous operations such as blending, extrusion, granulation, and coating.