Dynamic Conveyor completes HQ expansion, renovation

August 15, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Conveying equipment maker Dynamic Conveyor Corp. recently completed an office renovation and expansion at its headquarters in Norton Shores, Mich.

The new space includes additional offices, a larger conference room and break room that expands for company-wide gatherings.

“With the introduction of a second conveyor line, [we] entered the food processing and packaging market in 2011,” the firm said in a statement. “Since that time, the company has been experiencing steady growth. Additional personnel has been hired to support the growth and the company found that it was running out of space.”

Dynamic Conveyor was founded in 1991 when it introduced the DynaCon conveyor system to the plastic molding industry. The DynaCon conveyor systems offer parts manufacturers the ability to build their own conveyors using modules to configure and later reconfigure their conveyor layouts. Modules are built using plastic injection molded parts, which bring strength and durability to the conveyor system, while remaining light-weight enough to be easily reconfigured. Reconfiguration of DynaCon conveyors offers an eco-friendly and sustainable solution.