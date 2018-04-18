Dynamic Conveyor names Andrew Hartline as new sales manager

April 18, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Conveying equipment manufacturer Dynamic Conveyor Corp. has hired Andrew Hartline as its new sales manager.

In a statement, Norton Shores, Mich.-based Dynamic Conveyor said that Hartline brings several years of sales leadership experience in material handling systems for the plastics, chemical and food industries. “[Andrew] will focus on leading the Dynamic Conveyor sales team in providing conveyor solutions based on the unique needs of customers in the plastic parts manufacturing, food processing and packaging industries,” the company said.

The DynaCon conveyor systems are designed to offer parts manufacturers and packagers the ability to build their own conveyors using modules to configure and later reconfigure their conveyor layouts. Modules are built using plastic injection molded parts, which bring strength and durability to the conveyor system, while remaining light-weight enough to be easily reconfigured.