Frigel expands into India with new partnership

April 19, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to increase its presence in India’s plastics processing market, process cooling technology provider Frigel has established a 50-50 joint venture with India-based auxiliary equipment supplier Matsui Technologies India Limited (MTIL).

The JV is named Frigel Intelligent Cooling Systems India Private Ltd., and calls for Frigel to manufacture its line of Ecodry 3DK line of fluid coolers and Microgel RCS water-cooled chillers/TCUs in India. Operations will take place at a facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Frigel India will also supply other Frigel advanced and eco-friendly technologies to the Indian marketplace, including Heavygel centralized high-capacity and high-efficiency water chillers units and the Syncronized cooling system for Beverage production.

MTIL is a manufacturer of auxiliary equipment such as dryers, dehumidifiers, blenders, granulators, and centralized conveying systems. It has served the India marketplace since 2006.

“This is an important step for Frigel’s global strategic growth as we look to meet the rapidly growing need among processors in India for more advanced technologies and techniques to process cooling. This, in turn, will allow them to improve their operations and better serve their customers,” Frigel CEO Duccio Dorin said in a statement. “At the same time, we’re excited to further our relationship with Matsui, given their strong presence in India and their reputation as a leader of auxiliary equipment that complements Frigel’s process-cooling technologies.”

The Frigel group includes the following companies: Frigel Firenze S.p.A, Frigel Custom Cooling Solutions s.r.l., Frigel Intelligent Energy Solutions s.r.l, Frigel North America Inc., Frigel Asia Pacific Company Ltd, Frigel Latino America Ltda, and Frigel GmbH.