Westfall acquires Precision Injection Molding Co.

February 28, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Holding firm Westfall Technik Inc. has acquired Precision Injection Molding Co., a Corona, Calif.-based molder of parts for various markets including medical, telecommunication, consumer durables, and light industrials.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“[Precision Injection Molding] excels at molding complex parts that its customers cannot produce in-house,” Westfall said in a statement. “This adds to [our] technical injection molding capabilities for OEMs looking to outsource challenging applications for quality assurance and cost-effectiveness.”

The acquisition of Precision Injection Molding is Westfall’s twelfth in sixteen months, and continues what the company calls its “aggressive growth strategy, focused on building the plastic industry’s most comprehensive and vertically integrated solution provider.”

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Westfall was founded in 2017 by veteran plastics industry executive Brian Jones.