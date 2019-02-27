Husky names John Hafferty as new CFO

February 27, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Husky Injection Molding Systems has named John Hafferty to the position of chief financial officer, leading the Bolton, Ont.-based company’s global finance organization.

Hafferty has more than 35 years of financial and business experience with global companies. Prior to joining Husky, Hafferty was CFO for ElectroRent, a global rental equipment company that rents and sells test and measure equipment. He has also served as CFO for BlueLine Rental and has held numerous CFO positions with global transportation and logistics companies. He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Degree with the major being in accounting from Kansas State University.

“[John] brings a wealth of global financial experience to Husky and has a record of strong leadership,” John Galt, Husky’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “I am pleased to have John join our team and look forward to working closely with him as a strategic business partner. His past experience will serve us well as we continue to grow the business.”