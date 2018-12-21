Mold Hotrunner Solutions bought by holding company Westfall Technik

December 21, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Ontario-based Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc. (MHS), a supplier of melt delivery systems for the injection molding industry, has been acquired by Westfall Technik Inc., a new global holding company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a statement, Westfall said that MHS “caught our attention” as an investment possibility during the NPE trade show in Florida in May. “We were excited to discover the possibilities” of owning MHS, the company said. “Keeping ahead of critical industry needs, such as miniaturization, is very important in our business. Also, the next generation valve gate technology MHS offers for high-cavitation systems and other high-end molds is in a class of its own, outperforming anything that’s out there. Everything combined, it’s a perfect strategic fit for our platform and our customers will see the clear advantages from day one. As part of the Westfall group, MHS will be able to more quickly scale up its manufacturing capabilities, integrate its products into the various turn-key automation systems throughout the organization, and grow its footprint.”

MHS specializes in valve gate hot runner technology for precision plastic parts, with applications ranging from extremely small parts the size of a salt grain to shot weights of 400 lbs and more.

MHS recently introduced its new M3 series of injection molding machines for molding micro-parts. “The M3 series features patented technology to manufacture these parts without scrap, dramatically reducing the cost of medical device production when utilizing expensive resins,” Westfall said. “This technology gives us a considerable competitive advantage over other contract manufacturers of medical devices and high-volume precision parts.”

Headquartered in Georgetown, Ont., MHS is a family-run company founded by Harald Schmidt in 2002. Schmidt currently serves as MHS’s president.