Diversified Plastics buys assets of Pacific Plastics Injection Molding

December 18, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

As part of a new growth initiative, Diversified Plastics Inc. (DPI), a custom injection molder headquartered in Minneapolis, has made its first-ever acquisition, buying the assets of Pacific Plastics Injection Molding (PPIM) in Vista, Calif.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

PPIM offers custom plastic injection molding as well as design and custom moldmaking services to industrial, electronics, telecommunications, medical and filtration markets.

“The acquisition of PPIM provides synergy with DPI’s services and customers as well as geographic benefits and diversification into new industry segments,” DPI’s CEO Kevin Hogan said in a statement. “We are very excited about the unique capabilities, overseas tooling supplier relationship and location advantages that PPIM will add to our organization. Additionally, the company will benefit from DPI’s experienced sales team and advanced technologies and manufacturing processes, such as Carbon 3D-additive manufacturing.”

PPIM was founded in 1980, and has 30 employees and an 18,000-square foot facility in Southern California.

Founded in 1977, DPI is a full-service contract manufacturer providing design for manufacturing assistance, additive manufacturing, mold construction and cleanroom assembly.