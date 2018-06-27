Viking Plastics buys automotive supplier Genesis Plastics and Engineering

June 27, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Pennsylvania-based injection molding and assembly services provider Viking Plastics has acquired Genesis Plastics and Engineering LLC, a manufacturer of automotive interiors, seating and custom injection molded products headquartered in Indiana.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a statement, Viking said the purchase adds to its current line of custom injection molded products and assemblies for the automotive, HVAC, and industrial markets.

Established in 1995, Genesis is IATF certified. “Genesis’ commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and continuous improvement align with our values,” said Viking president and CEO Kelly Goodsel. “Our partnership will enable us to provide a wider range of quality products to our current customers and position us to better service new customers.”

Viking, which was founded in 1972, operates multiple plants that house more than 100 molding machines ranging in size from 50 to 720 tons. In-house capabilities include two-shot and insert molding, pad printing and automated assembly.

Last year, Viking purchased Kentucky Manufacturing & Technology in April 2017.