Plastics Industry Association names Tony Radoszewski as new president, CEO

July 31, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Almost eight months after the passing of longtime CEO Bill Carteaux, the U.S.-based Plastics Industry Association has named Tony Radoszewski, the current president of the Plastics Pipe Institute, as its new president and CEO.

Radoszewski, a plastics industry veteran with nearly 40 years of experience in the field and the head of the Plastics Pipe Institute since 2006, will take over his new role on Sept. 16.

Carteaux died in December 2018 from leukemia and Patty Long has served as the Washington, D.C.-based association’s interim president and CEO since then.

Radoszewski, who holds a degree in chemistry from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas, began his career as a polyolefins sales representative with Phillips Chemical Co. in 1980. Since then, he has held various positions at companies including Phillips Driscopipe (now Performance Pipe), Phillips Sumika Polypropylene Co., Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., and Wentworth Group International.

In 2006, Radoszewski was recruited to become the president of the Plastics Pipe Institute. During his 13-year tenure there, he led efforts that increased membership, enhanced member services, improved cash flow and profitability for the association while also strengthening relationships with key stakeholders, including government.

“Tony is a skilled, experienced executive leader with the demonstrated ability to build critical relationships with key stakeholders, drive member benefits, positively enhance the profile of the industry and advance critical initiatives that will challenge us going forward,” Wylie H. Royce, board chairman of the Plastics Industry Association, said in a statement. “We are delighted to have Tony in place to lead Plastics into the future, building on the legacy created by Bill Carteaux, who led the association for nearly 15 years, ending with his untimely passing in late 2018. We deeply appreciate Patty Long, who has served as interim president and chief executive officer, and the entire Plastics team for keeping the association moving ahead and on track. We face the future with optimism and excitement and look forward to the positive contributions we know Tony will make.”