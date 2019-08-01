Oldcastle Infrastructure buys Canada’s Primex Technologies

August 1, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Primex Technologies Inc., a Langley, B.C.-based manufacturer of engineered plastic enclosures for the communications market, has been acquired by Oldcastle Infrastructure, a division of Irish building materials supplier CRH.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1971, Primex says it has achieved more than one million installations over the years. The company specializes in making WiFi-transparent engineered plastic enclosures for what it calls the “connected home.”

“Primex’s complementary set of products extends Oldcastle Infrastructure’s portfolio to the last mile of Fiber-to-the-Home,” Serge Boutros, president of Oldcastle’s enclosures division, said in a statement. “Coupled with Primex’s core values of continuous improvement and innovation, this acquisition positions our newly combined organization to provide more value to our employees, and to our customers. We expect Primex to continue operating as per usual, and we look forward to contributing to their continued success.”

“With the support of Oldcastle Infrastructure, we look forward to realizing our aggressive growth plan as we continue to innovate and expand our product line and market reach,” Bob Smart, Primex’s president and CEO, said in the statement. “This complementary partnership will allow us to invest in new products and ways to serve our mutual customers.”