Plastics Industry Association begins search for new president, CEO

February 13, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

The Washington-based Plastics Industry Association has hired an executive search firm to help it find a new president and CEO to replace Bill Carteaux, its former leader who died of leukemia in December.

In a statement, the Washington, D.C.-based Plastics Industry Association – or PLASTICS for short – has said it has engaged the firm of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc., which is headquartered in Chicago, to lead the search for its next leader, and that Heidrick & Struggles “are working to develop a rigorous and in-depth protocol that will be used in the search and selection” of the right individual.

People wishing to be considered a candidate for this position should contact Julian Ha at jha@heidrick.com, PLASTICS said.

Since Carteaux’s death on Dec. 10, PLASTICS has been led by Interim president and CEO Patty Long, who had been the association’s second-ranking executive.