Kenneth Leonard, former Packaging Association of Canada leader, passes away

Leonard held various positions at the Packaging Association of Canada, and most recently worked as business manager for the packaging division of SGS/Evolution Designworks.
February 13, 2019 by Canadian Plastics
Kenneth Leonard, a veteran and prominent member of Ontario’s packaging industry, passed away on Jan. 29 at age 69.
Leonard held various positions at the Packaging Association of Canada (PAC) over the years, including being a past president of the Ontario chapter. Most recently, he was a business manager at the packaging division of SGS/Evolution Designworks in Toronto.
Have your say: