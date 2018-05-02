ORBIS buys dunnage maker Hinkle Manufacturing

May 2, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

ORBIS Corp., a manufacturer of plastic recycling bins and organic barrels, has purchased its second dunnage supplier in less than a month.

ORBIS has acquired Hinkle Manufacturing of Perrysburg, Ohio. Hinkle serves the automotive market with highly engineered custom dunnage designed for part protection. Hinkle also operates a thermoforming plant in Dearborn, Mich., where it produces trays and other plastic components. Founded in 1962, Hinkle employs 125 at its two locations.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In early April, ORBIS purchased Piedmont, S.C.-based Response Packaging, a manufacturer and supplier of reusable custom dunnage and fabricated rack solutions.

“The expertise and capabilities of Hinkle Manufacturing expand our portfolio of custom reusable packaging products and bring even more solutions to the evolving and growing needs that we are seeing in the marketplace,” ORBIS president Bill Ash said in a statement. “Hinkle Manufacturing and our recent acquisition of Response Packaging will strengthen our custom solutions offerings.”

Headquartered in Oconomowoc, Wis., ORBIS is manufactures plastic returnable/reusable products for use in a wide range of material handling applications. The company has an injection molding plant in Toronto.