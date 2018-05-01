NPE to stay in Orlando through to 2027

May 1, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

The Plastics Industry Association has announced dates for the next three NPE trade shows, all of which will be held at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Fla.

NPE2021, NPE2024 and NPE2027 will be held in May 2021, 2024, and 2027 respectively.

The dates of the trade shows are:

NPE2021: May 17 – 21, 2021

May 17 – 21, 2021 NPE2024: May 6 – 10, 2024

May 6 – 10, 2024 NPE2027: May 3 – 7, 2027

“As we continue to prepare for NPE2018, we want our members, exhibitors, attendees, and stakeholders to know that we are already planning for the future,” Susan Krys, the Plastics Industry Association’s vice president of tradeshows and marketing, said in a news release. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Plastics Industry Association sponsors the NPE show.

NPE2018 runs from May 7-11 at the OCCC. More than 2,100 companies will be exhibiting.