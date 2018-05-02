Tekni-Plex acquires tray makers Commodore Plastics and Commodore Technology

May 2, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a bid to expand its presence in the polystyrene foam tray market, packaging supplier Tekni-Plex Inc. has acquired Commodore Plastics and Commodore Technology under a newly-formed subsidiary, Dolco LLC.

The terms of the deals have not been announced.

Both Commodore Plastics and Commodore Technology are based in Bloomfield, New York.

Commodore Plastics manufactures a wide range of traditional and custom polystyrene foam trays, including padded food processor, supermarket and industrial trays. Commodore Technology manufactures polystyrene foam extrusion systems, dies, thermoformers, trim systems and other molds and equipment to support its sister company’s production requirements. It also sells its equipment to manufacturers outside North America.

Going forward, both entities will become part of Dolco Packaging, a Tekni-Plex business. Dolco produces foam egg carton trays; standard and custom polystyrene trays for food processing, fruit and other applications; and PET egg cartons and mushroom tills.

“Tekni-Plex already has significant tray manufacturing capability via its Dolco business unit,” Paul Young, president and CEO of Tekni-Plex, said in a statement. “The acquisition will allow us to benefit from Commodore’s extruder and thermoforming equipment technology, as well as increase our manufacturing footprint.”

Tekni-Plex is headquartered in Wayne, Pa. The Commodore purchase is the eighth acquisition the company has made in the past four years.