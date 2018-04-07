ORBIS Corporation acquires Response Packaging

April 7, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

ORBIS Corporation, a manufacturer of plastic recycling bins and organic barrels, has acquired Piedmont, S.C.-based Response Packaging, a manufacturer and supplier of reusable custom dunnage and fabricated rack solutions.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Included in the acquisition are design, testing, and manufacturing facilities in Piedmont, and Greenville, S.C.; Auburn Hills, Mich.; and León, Mexico.

Response Packaging will operate and be branded as a part of ORBIS Corporation. “This acquisition brings us talented people, efficient plants and strong capabilities in geographic areas where ORBIS wants to grow,” ORBIS president Bill Ash said in a statement. “Response Packaging is strongly aligned with ORBIS in areas like supply chain expertise, innovation and customer knowledge.”

Response Packaging has 245 employees in the U.S. and Mexico and serves the automotive and industrial markets with highly engineered custom dunnage designed for part protection. Additionally, it specializes in fabricated rack and dunnage systems for the safe and efficient transport of vehicle components in the supply chain.

Headquartered in Oconomowoc, Wis., ORBIS is a leading manufacturer of plastic returnable/reusable products for use in a wide range of material handling applications. The company has an injection molding plant in Toronto.