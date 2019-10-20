Ferromatik Milacron moves to new location in southern Germany

October 20, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Germany-based injection molding machinery supplier Ferromatik Milacron GmbH has relocated its production headquarters from Malterdingen to the nearby town of Teningen, southern Germany.

The new location covers 900 square metres of office space, and nearly 1,000 square metres for application technology, as well as space for service and support, the company said in an Oct. 18 statement.

In addition to the move, Ferromatik Milacron has named company veteran Winfried Stöcklin as its new managing director.

With a mechanical engineering degree, Stocklin has worked with Ferromatik for 35 years, with the past 20 involving operational responsibilities at the previous Malterdingen facility.

“We have revamped our European offerings,” said Stocklin, who was appointed to the role in February. “Our main priority is to provide unparalleled services and support on our machines and deliver parts right away to the customer’s site to ensure efficient operations. Our dedicated teams are supplying the right packages over the full equipment life-cycle of our products. Plus, we are providing added value solutions to adapt machines to new applications and to further increase their productivity.”

Ferromatik Milacron is part of Cincinnati, Ohio-based Milacron Holdings Corp.