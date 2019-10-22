Ascend showcases sustainability efforts at K 2019

October 22, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Polyamide 66 supplier Ascend Performance Materials showcased a number of sustainability efforts at K 2019.

The company’s three-part strategy focuses its people, products and plants toward creating solutions that reduce emissions, waste and water use; providing careers that grow and support families; and fostering vibrant, prosperous communities.

“We see sustainability as a problem for everyone to solve, and we are taking meaningful steps to improve our performance across our company,” said Phil McDivitt, Ascend’s president and CEO. “Whether it’s providing solutions that make electric vehicles a viable alternative to internal combustion engine vehicles or implementing new technologies that reduce our emissions dramatically, we’re focused on areas where we can make a material impact.”

The company recently announced several new products focused on reducing waste, emissions and water use in the automotive, textiles and packaging sectors, such as its new Acteev textile resin. Acteev includes a non-silver antimicrobial agent to fight odours and, unlike topical treatments, requires no additional water in application.

Ascend also recently received the permit approval to install a cogeneration unit at its Decatur, Alabama, facility that will reduce emissions by up to 60 per cent.

“We have an obligation to lead the industry in sustainable operations,” said Paul Cartlidge, Ascend’s vice president of environment, safety, security and health. “We are committed to pursuing a circular economy for our products, but the first step is a reduction in the resources used to produce material. We have a number of initiatives underway that will do just that.”