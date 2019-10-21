Baerlocher unveils stabilization technologies that address sustainability trends at K 2019

October 21, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Material supplier Baerlocher is playing a key role in expanding the use of recycled plastic to support global sustainability trends toward increasingly stricter regulatory requirements, growing consumer concerns for safety and the environment, and new corporate mandates.

Baerlocher’s proprie­tary Resin Stabilization Technology (RST), featured at K 2019, can help resolve quality and consistency issues arising from the use of post-consumer and post-industrial recycled plastic content. For example, Baeropol RST can improve oxidation induction time (OIT) – a measure of degradation – beyond that of traditional stabilizers, as well as color stability. The company is working with resin producer ExxonMobil Chemical, packaging manufacturer KNF FlexPak, recycling technology company APK AG, and recycling machinery supplier Erema on various projects using RST that promote the circular economy for plastics.

“Baerlocher is helping drive a broad effort to recycle plastic waste into new and different applications,” said Andreas Holzner, Baerlocher’s global head of business unit special additives. “Our resin stabilization technology can help increase the amount of recycled content in film and other products without compromising quality, performance or aesthetics.”

In one project, ExxonMobil Chemical is working on a new grade of HDPE resin for extrusion blow molding and thermoforming bottles and containers that will allow converters to add a high percentage of post-consumer recycled material. The company plans to use Baerlocher RST stabilizers to create a resin with potentially superior properties that would enable converters to add 50 per cent or more recycled content. Although trials have not yet begun, the company indicated Baerlocher’s data on improvements in OIT are promising.