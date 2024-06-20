Sidel expands Central Asian presence with new office in Kazakhstan

The blow molding machine maker maker of blow molding is pursuing opportunities in the Central Asia and Caucasus region.

After more than 10 years serving the Central Asia and Caucasus (CCA) region, blow molding and packaging equipment manufacturer Sidel is taking the next step of establishing a new office in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

In a June 13 news release, Sidel officials said that adding the office is a strategic decision to bring it closer to its customers. “The region is a significant market with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, and Armenia exhibiting growing GDP and disposable income levels,” they said.

Sidel, which has its headquarters in Octeville sur Mer, France, plans to build on the strong relationships it has already developed with consumer goods producers in CCA, and continue to invest in the region. The new office will give producers direct access to local project management, advanced engineering solutions, and on-the-ground support services that understand local market nuances. Sidel also says it’s committed to investing in the local labour market, leveraging local talent, and developing skills in all core operational functions, including sales, project management, and services.

“Being closer to our customers will enable us to better understand the evolving market and consumer trends, helping to provide even more tailor-made solutions to local businesses and support our customers’ growth as the region continues to develop,” said Marina De Barros, EVP customer management ECA at Sidel.