Medline Canada opens new distribution centre in Western Canada

Medical products maker Medline Canada has opened a new distribution centre in Rocky View, Alta.

Located just north of Calgary, the new 160,000-square-foot distribution hub doubles the company’s warehouse capacity in Western Canada, Medline officials said in a June 19 news release, and allows the firm to meet rising demand in the western region.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations with the new distribution center in Western Canada. This investment demonstrates our commitment to meeting our customers’ evolving needs, providing solutions to support their challenges in today’s healthcare environment, and ensuring timely and efficient delivery of critical medical supplies across the country,” Medline president Ernie Philip said.

In the news release, Medline officials says the company holds extensive inventory capacities, ensuring the availability of supplies and medical equipment to a wide range of hospitals, clinics, seniors’ residences, pharmacies, and retail stores. Medline says it is strategically positioned to provide logistics, warehousing services, and demand planning from eight locations across Canada.