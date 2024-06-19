Plastics Industry Association introduces National Plastics Conference

The event will be held Oct. 14-17 in Houston, Texas.

There’s a new plastics industry conference set to take place in Texas in the fall.

The Washington, D.C.-based Plastics Industry Association announced that its Plastics Fall Conference and Annual Meeting has been transformed into the National Plastics Conference, and this year will be held Oct. 14-17 in Houston.

According to the conference’s website, the event is designed “by industry, for industry,” and unites the entire plastics supply chain for industry-driven education, collaboration, and progress by offering attendees a range of formal and informal networking opportunities that are designed to connect them with colleagues, potential partners, and key decision-makers across the plastics value chain.

For more information, visit this link.