Dow buys North American polyethylene recycler Circulus

The deal will add capacity of 50,000 metric tons of recycled materials annually to advance progress towards Dow's 2030 Transform the Waste goal.

In a move aimed at boosting its mechanical recycling offerings, Dow Inc. has acquired Circulus, said to be a leading recycler of polyethylene waste into post-consumer resin (PCR).

In a June 20 news release, officials with Midland, Mich.-based Dow said the transaction includes two facilities – one in Ardmore, Oklahoma, and another in Arab, Alabama, with a total capacity of 50,000 metric tons per year.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This acquisition will allow Dow to combine our…materials science technology with Circulus’ film recycling expertise to accelerate progress towards our 2030 Transform the Waste goal,” said Karen S. Carter, president of Dow’s packaging and specialty plastics division. “It will also expand how we participate in the industry, allowing us to generate value for our customers by directly producing more higher performing circular products that brands and consumers are demanding.”

Dow’s 2030 Transform the Waste project aims to commercialize three million metric tons of “circular and green solutions” annually. To do this, Dow is building systems to collect, reuse or recycle waste.

Dow expects the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2024.