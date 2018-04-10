ProAmpac acquires pouch maker Pactech Packaging

April 10, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Flexible packaging manufacturer ProAmpac has acquired Pactech Packaging, a Rochester, New York-based manufacturer specializing in pouch converting.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a statement, Cincinnati, Ohio-based ProAmpac said that Pactech’s products complement its existing flexible packaging offerings, which primarily serve the medical, industrial and consumer packaged goods markets.

“The acquisition of Pactech expands ProAmpac’s flexible packaging pouch manufacturing capabilities in dispensing and clean-environment production,” said ProAmpac CEO Greg Tucker. “In addition, the deal expands our short-run capabilities, allowing us to better serve our customers.”

Pactech, which began manufacturing innovative flexible packaging in 1993, has expertise in pouch fitment and dispensing technology. The business will become part of the ProAmpac brand and operate under chief commercial officer Adam Grose.

With the acquisition of Pactech, ProAmpac now has 28 manufacturing sites globally with nearly 3,400 employees supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries. ProAmpac primarily manufactures flexible products servicing various consumer, retail and industrial goods markets and also provides secure packaging for the transport of cash and valuables.