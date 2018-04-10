DowDuPont plans $100 million expansion at Texas facility

April 10, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Chemical maker DowDuPont Inc. is planning to spend approximately US$100 million over the next two years to expand production of specialty plastic materials at its site in Orange, Texas.

According to a DowDuPont statement, the investments will incrementally expand production capacity to support global growth of specialty materials manufactured at the site, specifically the Surlyn, Nucrel, Fusabond and Vamac product lines. Additionally, DowDuPont is evaluating longer-term plans to invest in a new facility to further support market growth.

The joint investment will support customer growth of both the packaging and specialty plastics business of DowDuPont’s materials science division, as well as the transportation and advanced polymers business of its specialty products division.

The added capacity is expected to come online in several phases starting in 2020 and will enable both divisions to meet growing demand for Surlyn, Nucrel, Fusabond and Vamac specialty materials used for applications in food packaging, transportation, and consumer goods.

“With this increased capacity, we will be able to support growth in the automotive space at a time when customer demand for our advanced polymers is very strong,” said Randy Stone, business president for DuPont transportation and advanced polymers. “This investment will enable us to continue to deliver innovative solutions that serve high-growth end markets and reinforces our commitment to enhancing our leadership position in these key market segments.”

DowDuPont was formed in 2016 from the merger of plastics and chemicals companies Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co.