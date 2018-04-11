Dominion Colour Corp. merges with Lansco Colors

April 11, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Toronto-based Dominion Colour Corporation (DCC), a global manufacturer of high performance pigments, dispersions, and preparations for the coatings, plastics and specialty ink industries, is merging with pigment supplier Lansco Colors.

Both companies are owned by Miami, Fla.-based private equity firm HIG Capital.

Lansco is headquartered in Pearl River, N.Y.

“Each of us brings our own complementary strengths,” Lansco president and CEO Donald Greenwald said in a news release. “By combining to create a broader global pigment provider, we will offer a range of organic and inorganic pigments, dispersions and preparations that will be unmatched in the industry.”

Greenwald and the Lansco management team will remain in place after the merger.

Lansco has approximately 600 customers, mainly in the U.S.

Founded in 1946, DCC has customers in 70 countries. In addition to its plant in Toronto, the company operates plants in the Netherlands and the U.K., as well as technical sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.