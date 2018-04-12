Nova partners with distributors to expand reach in Mexico

April 12, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Calgary-based polyethylene supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. is partnering with M. Holland Company and Osterman & Company to expand its reach in North America.

The two firms will distribute Nova’s butene linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) in Mexico.

In December 2016, Nova started up its expanded PE1 LLDPE facility in Joffre, Alberta; the new capacity will help meet the growing demand for polyethylene in Mexico and customers throughout the Americas.

“We greatly value our relationships with M. Holland and Osterman & Company, and we are excited to expand our Mexico sales with both of them,” said Todd Becker, vice president of sales for Nova’s polyethylene business. “This is another critical step in our journey to provide the best products and service to customers and converters in Mexico.”

Both distributors have “strong ties” to Mexico, Nova said in a statement. “M. Holland, a North American distributor of thermoplastic resins, formed M. Holland Latinoamerica, S.de R.L. de C.V. after acquiring Mexican plastics and chemicals distributor Grupo Solquim of Mexico City. Osterman & Company, a global plastic resin distributor, formed Osterman Plastics de Mexico S. de R.L. in 2015.”

“The addition of Nova’s LLDPE butene resins to our product line fills an important need in the Mexican market,” said John Dwyer, president of Osterman & Company. “Offering this high-quality Nova product, as well as having access to their top-notch technical support, will allow us to further expand our Mexico sales and round out our Latin America supply offering.”