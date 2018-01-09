ProAmpac buys Bonita Pioneer Packaging Products

January 9, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Plastic packager ProAmpac is moving into paper with the acquisition of Bonita Pioneer Packaging Products.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Bonita specializes in paper packaging products including custom and stock shopping bags, merchandise bags, foodservice packaging, and folding cartons. The company will become part of the ProAmpac brand and operate as part of the U.S. Flexibles Division, led by president Tom Geyer.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based ProAmpac, described as one of the 10 biggest flexible packaging converters in the U.S., is owned by Pritzker Group Private Capital. With the addition of Bonita, ProAmpac now has 27 manufacturing sites globally with nearly 3,300 employees supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries. ProAmpac primarily manufactures products servicing the food, pet care, health care, lawn care, and retail markets, as well as providing secure packaging for the transport of cash and valuables.

“The Bonita acquisition is a compelling opportunity for ProAmpac to further its leadership position in retail and foodservice paper bags and underscores our continued commitment to supporting ProAmpac’s growth strategy,” Chris Trick, Pritzker Group Private Capital principal, said in a statement.