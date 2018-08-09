Graham Partners buys thermoform packaging supplier Nuconic Packaging

August 9, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

On the heels of two previous purchases of thermoformed packagers, private investment firm Graham Partners is buying Nuconic Packaging LLC of Vernon, Calif., another maker of thermoformed packaging.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Nuconic makes thermoformed PET packaging for the food industry, including containers and lids in a variety of shapes and sizes.

“[Nuconic] has experienced strong growth driven by a strategic market focus and strong customer relationships,” said Adam Piatkowski, managing principal at Philadelphia, Pa.-based Graham Partners, in a statement. “We have identified significant synergies due to the expanded geographic coverage and capabilities of the combined platform. Nuconic, with expertise in product and tool design, will offer a combined platform to deliver a wide range of solutions to the market. Nuconic has decided to expand the combined company’s footprint to the West Coast, a potential key growth area.”

“With the new investment and Nuconic’s innovative approach and customer focus, [we] will be able to pursue our strategy to build a nationwide, top tier, mid-sized packaging provider taking Tray-Pak and EasyPak along with it,” the statement continued. “Nuconic supplies thermoformed PET plastic packaging serving the food market that is a complementary product of EasyPak and Tray-Pak.”

Graham Partners’ acquired both Tray-Pak Corp. of Reading, Pa., and EasyPak LLC of Leominster, Mass., within the last year.