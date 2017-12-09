Graham Partners buys thermoformer Tray-Pak

December 9, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

In its second purchase of a thermoformer in as many months, private investment firm Graham Partners has acquired U.S.-based Tray-Pak Corp. from an affiliate of Archbrook Capital Management.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Reading, Pa., Tray-Pak produces thermoformed packaging solutions such as trays, deli containers, display trays, lids, and domes for food, consumer goods, medical, and industrial applications. The company – which has customers in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico – also manufactures blister packaging and clamshell packaging.

“Tray-Pak distinguishes itself from other thermoformers through its high-quality custom products, in-house tooling and design capabilities, and unparalleled knowledge of customer needs,” Adam Piatkowski, managing principal at Graham Partners, said in a statement.

The acquisition comes on the heels of Graham Partners’ purchase of Leominster, Mass.-based thermopackager EasyPak in November. EasyPak describes itself as being unusual in that it offers packaging made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled materials, among other value-added capabilities.

“Both Tray-Pak and EasyPak are well positioned to continue offering best-in-class service,” Piatkowski said.

Graham Partners is headquartered in Newton Square, Pa.