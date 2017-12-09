Graham Partners buys thermoformer Tray-Pak

Headquartered in Reading, Pa., Tray-Pak produces thermoformed packaging solutions such as trays, deli containers, display trays, lids, and domes for food, consumer goods, medical, and industrial applications.
December 9, 2017 by Canadian Plastics
In its second purchase of a thermoformer in as many months, private investment firm Graham Partners has acquired U.S.-based Tray-Pak Corp. from an affiliate of Archbrook Capital Management.
The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Headquartered in Reading, Pa., Tray-Pak produces thermoformed packaging solutions such as trays, deli containers, display trays, lids, and domes for food, consumer goods, medical, and industrial applications. The company – which has customers in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico – also manufactures blister packaging and clamshell packaging.
“Tray-Pak distinguishes itself from other thermoformers through its high-quality custom products, in-house tooling and design capabilities, and unparalleled knowledge of customer needs,” Adam Piatkowski, managing principal at Graham Partners, said in a statement.
The acquisition comes on the heels of Graham Partners’ purchase of Leominster, Mass.-based thermopackager EasyPak in November. EasyPak describes itself as being unusual in that it offers packaging made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled materials, among other value-added capabilities.
“Both Tray-Pak and EasyPak are well positioned to continue offering best-in-class service,” Piatkowski said.
Graham Partners is headquartered in Newton Square, Pa.
Have your say: