Consolidated Container buying pharmaceutical packaging supplier Tri State Distribution

June 19, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Rigid plastic packaging supplier Consolidated Container Co. (CCC) is continuing its run of acquisitions, buying Tri State Distribution Inc., said to be one of the largest makers of prescription packaging in the U.S.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Tri State, a privately held business based in Sparta, Tenn., has provided products such as vials, closures, and labels to retail pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies for nearly 30 years.

In addition to its 350,000-square-foot facility in Sparta, Tri State operates three satellite distribution facilities in Harrisburg, Pa., Lenexa, Kan., and Reno, Nev. The company also has distribution arrangements with a wide range of national drug wholesale companies.

“[Tri State] has established an outstanding reputation for innovative packaging solutions with excellent quality and customer service in the pharmaceutical packaging market,” CCC CEO Sean Fallmann said in a news release.

The Tri-State deal comes less than three weeks after CCC acquired Sonic Plastics Enterprises, a Utah-based extrusion blow molder that specializes in making HDPE bottles.

CCC is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and also operates a leading post-consumer resin business, Envision Plastics. In total CCC has 63 rigid plastic packaging manufacturing facilities, two recycled resins manufacturing facilities, and 2,600 employees. In March, Altium Packaging Canada, a subsidiary of CCC, acquired Canadian firms Plastique Micron Inc. and its affiliates IMBC Blowmolding 2014 and Action Plastic Products for an undisclosed amount.