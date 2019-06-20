Engel names Michael Traxler as head of its mold technology division

June 20, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Austria-based injection molding machine maker Engel Group has appointed Michael Traxler as head of its mold technology division.

In a statement, Engel noted that Traxler has more than 30 years of experience in precision tool making and injection molding. He joined Engel in 2015 and previously headed the company’s packaging business unit in North America.

Traxler replaces outgoing leader of the technology division Udo Stahlschmidt, who is retiring.

“We would like to thank Udo Stahlschmidt for his many years of great commitment. With his sound expertise and keen sense of the specific requirements of the markets, he has very well positioned Engel’s mold technology department internationally,” Dr. Christoph Steger, CSO of the Engel Group, said in the statement. “With Michael Traxler, we are delighted to have found a successor who has already a lot of experience in this area and who will continue the work without skipping a beat. With Mr. Traxler, we will continue to advance the decentralised development of the mold technology know-how”.