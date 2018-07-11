Consolidated Container buying Montreal-based Deltapac Packaging

July 11, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to expand its presence in Canada, Atlanta, Ga.-based rigid plastic packaging maker Consolidated Container Co. (CCC) has acquired Montreal’s Deltapac Packaging, a supplier of plastic bottles for the specialty chemical, cosmetic, food, and pharmaceutical industries.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The purchase was made through Reid Canada, a subsidiary of CCC.

“This acquisition expands CCC’s footprint in Canada as well as product offerings in the chemical, sanitation, and food industries, and increases our exposure in the pharmaceutical packaging market,” Patrick Keese, senior vice president and general manager of CCC’s consumer/industrial group, said in a statement.

“The sale of Deltapac to CCC enables a healthy evolution of our plant, offering a promising future for our employees,” Deltapac president Annie Perreault said.

CCC, a subsidiary of Loews Corp., makes rigid plastic packaging for the dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, water, and beverage/juice segments. The company operates 57 rigid plastic packaging manufacturing facilities, two recycled resin manufacturing facilities, and employs 2,300 workers.