Consolidated Container acquiring Utah bottle maker Sonic Plastics

May 27, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Rigid plastic packaging supplier Consolidated Container Co. LLC is acquiring Sonic Plastics Enterprises, a Utah-based extrusion blow molder that specializes in making HDPE bottles.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“Sonic Plastics’ experience in the production of packaging for the nutraceutical, health and beauty end markets allows CCC to provide our customers with new and unique packaging solutions,” said Mark Shafer, senior vice president and general manager for the for the Food, Nutrition and Beverage Group at CCC, in a statement.

Sonic Plastics produces a variety of both standard and custom bottles. The firm’s product portfolio includes wide mouth, one litre, decanter/carafe, straight-side wide mouth, contours, and specialty bottles. The company’s bottles are FDA-approved for food grade use, and are available in white, black, and natural colours.

CCC is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and also operates a leading post-consumer resin business, Envision Plastics. In total CCC has 63 rigid plastic packaging manufacturing facilities, two recycled resins manufacturing facilities, and 2,600 employees. In March, Altium Packaging Canada, a subsidiary of CCC, acquired Canadian firms Plastique Micron Inc. (PMI) and its affiliates, IMBC Blowmolding 2014 and Action Plastic Products for an undisclosed amount.