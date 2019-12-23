News

New CEO for Schmolz + Bickenbach’s Steeltec division

The Swiss-based mold steel supplier has named Dr. Florian Geiger to the role, replacing outgoing head Gerd Münch, who is stepping down.

December 23, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Florian Geiger
Photo Credit: Schmolz + Bickenbach

Swiss-based mold steel supplier Schmolz + Bickenbach Group has named Dr. Florian Geiger as the new CEO of its Steeltec bright steel production division.

Schmolz + Bickenbach veteran and current Steeltec CEO Gerd Münch is stepping down on Dec. 31. Münch spent a total of 28 years at the company, where he held a range of roles and responsibilities, including the last 14 years as CEO.

In a statement, Schmolz + Bickenbach said that Geiger worked “for many years as a management consultant to numerous international companies where he specialized in corporate performance.” In 2013, the statement said, Geiger joined Schmolz + Bickenbach as vice president for business development. “Among other achievements, he led the negotiations for the creation of a joint venture in China and for the acquisition of Ascometal in France,” the statement continued. “He also successfully implemented a range of projects designed to improve transparency and cooperative work practices within the Group.”

Bright steel is usually a carbon steel alloy which has had the surface condition improved by drawing, peeling or grinding over the hot rolled finish supplied by the steel mill.

Headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland, Schmolz + Bickenbach’s Canadian division is located in Mississauga, Ont.

