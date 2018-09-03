Tri-Mach Group opens Western Division in Winnipeg

September 3, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Elmira, Ont.-based tooling, automation, and systems integration supplier Tri-Mach Group Inc. has opened a new Western Division based out of the Winnipeg area.

The company’s expansion into Western Canada will be led by its new sales and operations manager Warren Nordquist, who comes to Tri-Mach Group with over 25 years’ experience in the food and agriculture industries.

Founded in 1988, Tri-Mach Group’s services include design engineering, custom stainless steel fabrication, millwrighting, machining, electrical, automation, systems integration, and plant maintenance.