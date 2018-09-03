L.V. Lomas’ Canadian operation renamed IMCD Canada Ltd.

September 3, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

One year after being acquired by a new owner, specialty chemical distributor L.V. Lomas Ltd. (Canada) has changed its name.

The Brampton, Ont.-based division of L.V. Lomas has been renamed IMCD Canada Ltd.

L.V. Lomas’ U.S. operations has been renamed IMCD US Food Inc.

L.V. Lomas was purchased by Netherlands-based IMCD N.V. in August 2017 for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 1960 and with activities at six locations in Canada and the U.S. – including offices in Montreal and Vancouver – L.V. Lomas distributes specialty chemicals, ingredients, and raw materials throughout North America. In 2016, the acquired business of L.V. Lomas generated revenue of $383 million. The company has approximately 280 employees.