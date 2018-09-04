Breen, Chroma, Carolina, and Hudson Color merge to form new colorant company

September 4, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Four U.S.-based colourant suppliers are merging to make a new single business entity called Chroma Color Corp.

The four companies – Breen Color Concentrates LLC, Chroma Corp., Carolina Color Corp., and Hudson Color – are all owned by the same private equity firm: Arsenal Capital Partners of New York City.

Lambertville, N.J.-based Breen already owned Hudson Color when Arsenal acquired both Breen and Salisbury, N.C.-based Carolina Color in 2017. Arsenal then used Carolina Color to purchase McHenry, Ill.-based Chroma in July 2018.

In a statement, Chroma Color Corp. said that the firm “produces color concentrates of the highest quality and the shortest lead times in the industry.” They added that its extensive product lines of colorants and additives “have performed exceptionally well for customers for over 40 years in markets such as wire and cable, packaging, building and construction, consumer and medical.”

“Our entire team is committed to taking our valued commercial partnerships to greater heights as we expand our substantial capabilities with the singular goal of enhancing our customers’ competitive positions,” Tom Bolger, CEO of Chroma Color Corp., said in the statement.