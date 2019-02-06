Schmolz + Bickenbach opens new subsidiary in Argentina

February 6, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Citing strong demand, Swiss-based mold steel supplier Schmolz + Bickenbach AG is expanding its sales network in the South American market by opening a new subsidiary in Argentina.

Based in Buenos Aires, Schmolz + Bickenbach Argentina represents the fourth country in South America that Schmolz + Bickenbach has an office in, alongside offices, warehouses, and services centres in Brazil, Chile, and Colombia.

In a statement, Schmolz + Bickenbach said that “an experienced team” has already started working at the new sales and services centre location in Buenos Aires. “This includes cutting machines for processing of customer-specific orders and an initial inventory of tool steel products,” the statement said.

Schmolz + Bickenbach is headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland. The company’s Canadian operation, Schmolz + Bickenbach Canada Inc., is located in Mississauga, Ont.