Methods Machine Tools names Mark Wright as president and CEO

September 11, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Methods Machine Tools Inc., a leading North American supplier of precision machine tools and automation, has a new president and CEO.

The Sudbury, Mass.-based company has appointed Mark Wright – a sales veteran who has worked in the software, hardware, machinery, and services industries – to the role.

“Mark is a proven leader in manufacturing and distribution disciplines,” Methods Machine’s chairman Scott McIver said in a statement. “His strategic ideas, goals and ambitions align with our plans for the future and our continued growth.”

Wright’s career spans nearly every level of operating responsibilities, McIver continued, and he has led operations, sales, and financial teams while working in Asia and the Far East.

Methods Machine was founded in 1958 with three employees. The company now has over 300 employees, eight sales and technology centres, and over 40,000 machines installed throughout Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.