Shruti Singhal appointed as president of DSM Engineering Plastics

September 11, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Royal DSM has appointed chemical industry veteran Shruti Singhal as president of DSM Engineering Plastics, effective Oct. 1, 2019

Singhal replaces outgoing president Roeland Polet, who is retiring in mid-2020 after having led the company since 2015

Singhal joined Singapore-based DSM Engineering Plastics in July 2018 as managing director, global powder, can and coil and CMO at DSM Resins and Functional Materials. Prior to joining DSM, he served as senior vice president and president EMEA of General Cable. Earlier positions included stints with multinational companies including Henkel, Cognis (now BASF), Rohm & Haas, Dow Chemical Co., Ashland, and Solenis.

Singhal holds a master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Drexel University, Philadelphia, and completed the Global Marketing Management Program at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

A division of science company Royal DSM, DSM Engineering Plastics offers polyamides, polyesters, nylon, polycarbonate, and extrudable adhesive resins products.