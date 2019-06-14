Nordson names Sundaram Nagarajan as new president and CEO

June 14, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Nordson Corp. will be appointing Sundaram Nagarajan as its new president and CEO effective Aug. 1.

Nagarajan succeeds Michael Hilton, who announced his retirement in February after almost 10 years with the company. Hilton will become senior advisor to Nordson and remain on the board of directors until he retires on December 31.

Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson makes dispensing equipment for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials. The company also has a plastics segment that includes Xaloy screws and barrels, EDI flat dies and BKG pelletizers and melt delivery systems.

Nagarajan joins Nordson following a 23-year career with Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), a Fortune 200 company. He is currently the executive vice president of the Automotive OEM Segment, which ITW calls a US$3.3 billion business.

Nagarajan holds a BS degree from South Gujarat University, India; an MBA from Wright State University, Ohio; and an MS and Ph.D. in materials science from Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama.