Vinmar Polymers expands into Canada

November 21, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Houston, Tex.-based polymer reseller and distributor Vinmar Polymers America (VPA) has named a new commercial director for Canada.

The firm has appointed industry veteran Daniel Peretz to the role.

“Daniel will provide leadership to all commercial activities and implement our new platform in Canada,” said VPA president Kirt Dmytruk. “Daniel brings with him a wealth of experience, including 20 years in the plastics industry as a plant manager, account manager, territory manager, market manager, and regional sales manager.”

Peretz’s role is to focus on establishing a Canadian presence for VPA, Dmytruk added, and to roll out a sales support team to handle the Canadian market.

VPA was founded in August 2018 as a unit of Houston-based petrochemical marketing company Vinmar International.