Vinmar now distributing for Lanxess in North America

January 21, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Specialty plastics and chemical maker Lanxess Corp. has appointed Vinmar Polymers America (VPA) to distribute its high-performance materials products in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

The arrangement includes Lanxess’ Durethan PA-6 and -6,6 compounds and Pocan PBT compounds.

Headquartered in Houston, Tex., VPA is an affiliate company of Vinmar International.

Lanxess Corp. is a unit of Lanxess AG of Cologne, Germany. The firm is a leading specialty plastics and chemicals maker with annual sales of almost USD8 billion.