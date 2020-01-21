News

Vinmar now distributing for Lanxess in North America

Vinmar will distribute Lanxess' high-performance materials products, including Durethan PA-6 and -6,6 compounds and Pocan PBT compounds.

January 21, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Image Credit: Lanxess

Specialty plastics and chemical maker Lanxess Corp. has appointed Vinmar Polymers America (VPA) to distribute its high-performance materials products in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

The arrangement includes Lanxess’ Durethan PA-6 and -6,6 compounds and Pocan PBT compounds.

Headquartered in Houston, Tex., VPA is an affiliate company of Vinmar International.

Lanxess Corp. is a unit of Lanxess AG of Cologne, Germany. The firm is a leading specialty plastics and chemicals maker with annual sales of almost USD8 billion.

