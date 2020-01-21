Vinmar now distributing for Lanxess in North America
Vinmar will distribute Lanxess' high-performance materials products, including Durethan PA-6 and -6,6 compounds and Pocan PBT compounds.
January 21, 2020 by Canadian Plastics
Specialty plastics and chemical maker Lanxess Corp. has appointed Vinmar Polymers America (VPA) to distribute its high-performance materials products in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.
The arrangement includes Lanxess’ Durethan PA-6 and -6,6 compounds and Pocan PBT compounds.
Headquartered in Houston, Tex., VPA is an affiliate company of Vinmar International.
Lanxess Corp. is a unit of Lanxess AG of Cologne, Germany. The firm is a leading specialty plastics and chemicals maker with annual sales of almost USD8 billion.
