Vinmar Polymers names national account manager for Canada

May 13, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Houston, Tex.-based polymer reseller and distributor Vinmar Polymers America (VPA) has named Cole McGuffin as its national account manager for Canada.

“We are very excited to have Cole join our VPA team in Canada. He will focus on managing strategic customer and business relationships throughout the country,” said Daniel Peretz, VPA’s commercial director in Canada. “Cole is a proven performer that has excelled in each market segment he has managed.”

McGuffin is based in Toronto and will work from VPA’s office in Mississauga, Ont.

VPA was founded in August 2018 as a unit of Houston-based petrochemical marketing company Vinmar International. The company established its Canadian division in Mississauga in January 2019.